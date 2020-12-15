White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sparked anger and backlash on Twitter Monday after she ranted about what she described as President-elect Joe Biden’s “DIVISIVE” speech.

Biden called out President Donald Trump’s futile efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in a fiery address after the Electoral College confirmed he would become the next president.

“We all wish that our fellow Americans in these positions will always show such courage and commitment to free and fair elections, but it is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw from the selection,” said Biden. “It’s simply unconscionable.”

McEnany lashed out with this tweet:

Joe Biden should not ever utter the words “unprecedented assault on democracy.”



THIS was an “assault on democracy” ⬇️



❌ THREE YEAR fake Russia investigation



❌ BASELESS impeachment



❌ RIGGING election with mass mail-in voting w/ no safeguards



This is a DIVISIVE speech! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 15, 2020

Twitter applied a fact-checking label to the post, noting that McEnany’s “claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Other Twitter users then followed suit:

