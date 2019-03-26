12 Lovely Parenting Quotes From Keira Knightley

“She did want to be a dentist, which I was super happy about because I thought, ‘You know that’s a stable career’ ... It was ‘Peppa Pig.’ There was a dentist episode, she wanted to be a dentist. Now she wants to a be a lion, which I think is slightly more problematic. But she roars very well! ... I am going to support her in anything that she wants to do.”

On The Challenge Of Motherhood

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother. I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really fucking difficult. It’s OK to say that. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid, it’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”

On Certain Princess Movies

“‘Cinderella,’ banned. Because, you know, she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ‘The Little Mermaid.’ I mean, the songs are great but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello?! I love ‘The Little Mermaid,’ so that one’s a little bit tricky, but I’m keeping to it.”

On Papparazzi

“There’s nothing sexy about trying to control a 3-year-old. So I’m pretty much left alone now.”

On Parenthood’s Effect On Her Work