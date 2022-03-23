Damning Supercut Compares Ketanji Brown Jackson's Hearing To Brett Kavanaugh’s

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson endured hours of attacks by Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, but didn’t show any signs of being rattled.
An MSNBC supercut video contrasts her steady performance to the 2018 hearings in which Brett Kavanaugh was openly hostile toward Democratic lawmakers, threw questions back at them, and at one point spewed conspiracy theories about the Clintons. Critics at the time described Kavanaugh’s responses as “unhinged.”
Advertisement
“Spot the difference, if you can,” wrote host Mehdi Hasan: