Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick's Style Through The Years, In Photos

Over the course of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s 31-year marriage, their style has changed but their red carpet chemistry has stayed red-hot.
In the late 1980s and early ’90s, you could often find the actor couple sporting boxy blazers and blue jeans — hey, it was on-trend at the time — at movie premieres and other Hollywood events. By the early 2000s, they started rocking more tailored dresses and suits that showed off their toned figures.
But the one constant is that they’ve never been able to keep their hands off each other. (Well, that and they’ve both always had enviable heads of hair.)
“When he walks into a room, I’m still ― I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, ‘Oh! He’s so cute. He’s so hot.’ That’s literally the first thing I think,” Sedgwick told Redbook in 2012. “You can ask people on the set — it’s palpable. He’s still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting.”
The couple met while filming the 1988 TV movie “Lemon Sky,” but actually crossed paths briefly a decade earlier. They married on Sept. 4, 1988 and went on to have two kids: a son, Travis, and a daughter, Sosie. Since then, Bacon and Sedgwick have been vocal about their lasting love and deep respect for each other.
“Being with Kyra is so natural for me. It’s the easiest aspect of my life,” Bacon previously told Good Housekeeping. “I know that I don’t need a beach or room service to be happy.”
Below, check out the couple’s style evolution and some of their sweetest PDA moments:
1988
Bacon and Sedgwick on a photo shoot in New York.
1988
The couple at the Golden Globes rehearsal in Beverly Hills, California.
1989
Bacon and Sedgwick at the "Ghostbusters II" Hollywood premiere.
1989
The couple looking cozy.
1990
Sedgwick and Bacon attend the Scott Newman Center's 10th Anniversary Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
1990
The couple attends a party to benefit the Second Stage Theatre at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New York City.
1990
The couple at the Red Earth Ensemble's Fifth Anniversary Celebration at the Westbeth Theatre in New York City.
1991
The couple attend the "JFK" Westwood Premiere at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
1991
Bacon and Sedgwick at a post-concert party for James Taylor at Laura Belle in New York City.
1992
The pair attends the "Singles" Hollywood premiere at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
1993
Bacon and Sedgwick attend the "Heart and Souls" premiere at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.
1994
The couple attends Meryl Streep's handprint ceremony at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
1994
The pair at the premiere of the film "The River Wild."
1994
Bacon and Sedgwick at opening night of Steve Martin's play "Picasso at Lapin Agile" at Westwood Playhouse in Westwood, California.
1995
The couple attends the "Something to Talk About" New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.
1995
The couple at the "Apollo 13" premiere at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.
1996
Sedgwick and Bacon at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
1996
Bacon and Sedgwick at the Golden Globes.
1997
The pair attends the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
1999
Sedgwick and Bacon at the Talk magazine launch party at Liberty Island in New York City.
2000
Sedgwick and Bacon attend the "Hollow Man" premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
2000
The couple at the "Finding Forrester" premiere in New York City.
2001
The couple at the National Board of Review Awards at Tavern on the Green in New York City.
2002
Bacon and Sedgwick at restaurant Man Ray's first anniversary party.
2002
The couple at the "Signs" premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
2003
The pair at a Vanity Fair party to launch the Tribeca Film Festival.
2004
Bacon and Sedgwick attend the Public Theater's summer benefit and opening night performance of "Much Ado About Nothing" at Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
2004
The couple at the Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California.
2005
Bacon and Sedgwick arrive at the Hamptons Magazine party held at the Bridgehampton Tennis Club in New York.
2005
Bacon and Sedgwick at a pre-Grammys cocktail party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
2006
The couple at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
2007
The couple at the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
2007
Bacon and Sedgwick attend the Hermes Wall Street store opening after-party at The Cunard Building in New York City.
2008
Sedgwick and Bacon at the Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, California.
2008
The couple attends the 2008 New York Stage and Film Gala at Capitale in New York City.
2009
The couple arrives at the Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
2009
The couple and their daughter, Sosie Bacon, arrive at the Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
2009
The couple attends the Museum of the Moving Image salute to Clint Eastwood in New York City.
2010
The couple arrives at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at the Palladium in Hollywood, California.
2011
The pair arrives at the Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
2012
Sedgwick and Bacon at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
2012
The couple attends a screening of "Man on a Ledge" at the Tribeca Grand Hotel on in New York City.
2013
The couple at the "American Hustle" screening after-party at Monkey Bar in New York City.
2014
The couple and daughter Sosie arrive at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
2015
Sedgwick and Bacon at a luncheon to celebrate "I'll See You in My Dreams" at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California.
2016
Sedgwick and Bacon attend a screening of "The Edge of Seventeen" in Los Angeles.
2017
The couple at the premiere of "Ten Days in the Valley" at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York City.
2018
The couple at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
2019
Sedgwick and Bacon at Showtime's "City on a Hill" New York premiere at SVA Theater.