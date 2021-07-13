Kevin McCarthy Quoted MLK. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Bernice King Had Some Blunt Advice.

Bernice King led the criticism of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the California Republican cited her father Martin Luther King Jr. to attack the teaching of critical race theory.
McCarthy on Monday joined conservatives misrepresenting critical race theory, claiming it “goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us.” He also accused “the Left” of “trying to take America backward.”
Bernice King, the civil rights leader’s youngest daughter, encouraged McCarthy to “study my father’s teachings & words beyond the last lines of ‘I Have A Dream.’”
“This nation has yet to firmly commit to the intensive, multi-faceted work of eradicating racism against Black people,” King added. “You should help with that.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded with another King quote that was “not from an early work.”
“If all sorts of folks who claim ‘what MLK would do’ actually studied his work, they would understand he was a radical,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And an anticapitalist, too.”
Others agreed: