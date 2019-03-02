Khloe Kardashian Walks Back Attack On Jordyn Woods Over Cheating Allegations

Twenty-four hours after bashing former friend Jordyn Woods over her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian may have had a change of heart.

The reality star on Saturday said that Woods “is not to be blamed” for Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend and rerouted her frustration towards the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who is also father of her daughter True.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister,” Kardashian tweeted.

“But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” she continued. “This was Tristan’s fault.”

Woods, the former best friend and housemate of Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner, has been at the center of a Kardashian controversy for over a week after reports accused Thompson and Woods of behaving intimately at a party over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Kardashian took a decidedly different tone with Woods on Friday, accusing the 21-year-old of lying about her alleged affair with Thompson and breaking up her family.

“Why are you lying,” the Good American founder said in a tweet addressed to Woods. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”

Kardashian’s tweet on Friday was an apparent reaction to Woods’ emotional interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress’ Facebook show “Red Table Talk.”

During the show, a tearful Woods, whose family is very close with Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, denied being alone with Thompson, giving him a lapdance or making out with him.

She did admit that she had sat on the arm of a chair which Thompson was sitting in, with her legs dangling over his. She also admitted that Thompson had kissed her on the lips to say goodbye.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves and get caught up in the moment,” she told Pinkett Smith.

Woods also told Smith that she wasn’t totally honest when she confessed to Kardashian and Jenner what had happened between her and Thompson the following day.

“I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart. People have even dehumanized her... It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. The last thing I wanted to do is be that person either...” Woods said. “I’m not a home-wrecker.”

Khloe Kardashian has faced flak for appearing to focus all of her anger towards Woods while Thompson shares the blame. On Friday, the star clarified that Thompson has been addressing the issue privately.

“If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well,” she tweeted. On Saturday, she summed up the week as “awful” and expressed regret for some of her behavior. “I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” she tweeted. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”