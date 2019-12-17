Kim Kardashian Admits To Photoshopping 1 Of Her Kids Into Christmas Card

For the Kardashians, FaceTuning is essentially a family pastime, so of course their Christmas card had a little help from the Photoshopping gods.

The KarJenners famously gather for an annual holiday photo shoot, but this year Kim, husband Kanye West and the kids of the Kardashian-West brood broke off on their own for an uncharacteristically low-key picture.

But, according to Kim herself, the eyes do deceive when looking at the photo of KimYe seated casually with their four children ― Psalm, 7 months; Chicago, 1; Saint, 4; and North, 6 ― on the steps of their home wearing coordinating sweatsuits.

As many fans suspected, North was actually Photoshopped into the picture after she “refused” to pose with the rest of the family, Kardashian acknowledged.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kardashian explained during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” broadcast Tuesday. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

The reality TV star continued:

I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’

The photographer returned to the family’s home the following day to shoot just North and Kim together on the same steps. With a little technical wizardry, the final photo shows what appears to be one big happy family.

And as for the Kardashian-Wests striking out on their own for this year’s picture, Kim explained that it was “just a time thing” and that she wasn’t in the mood to wrangle family members.

Last year’s Christmas card was a major source of tension in the family, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian clashing over scheduling, leading to a sisterly blowout for the ages. You remember ― the one where Kim said Kourtney was the “the least exciting to look at.”

Kim did reveal on “The Ellen Show” that she and Kourtney have “healed” from a string of squabbles about filming for their long-running reality show. But it sounds like there’s plenty of drama still to be revealed, as Kim explained the feud “gets worse before it gets better.”

And at least the Photoshopping in this year’s card looks better than what happened to the Kardashian-West family Halloween picture.