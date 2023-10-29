Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Up As Sister Kim For Halloween Amid Sibling Beef

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be showing off her sense of humor with her latest Halloween get-up.

In photos posted to her Instagram account on Friday, the Lemme founder recreated the infamous Met Gala pregnancy look that earned her younger sister an unforgettable roasting 10 years ago.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney captioned the post that showed her posing with her hands cradling her baby bump while rocking the same floral Riccardo Tisci dress that Kim Kardashian once sported.

Among the series of snapshots, Kourtney posed with her leg sticking out of the dress’s sky-high slit just like her little sister did on the red carpet a decade ago.

Kim was pregnant at the time with her first child, North West, now 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kourtney, who is expecting a child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, completed the look by donning what appears to be the same heels that the Skims founder wore at the fashion event in 2013.

She took her copying skills to the max by even rocking the same sleek low ponytail and red lipstick that Kim had.

Back in 2013, Kim was mercilessly roasted for her Met Gala ensemble. It was her first time attending the event, but fans didn’t hold back from laying into her over her fashion choice.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorced in 2022 after six years of marriage. The pair share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

Her look was incessantly compared across social media to that of Robin Williams’ character in “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993). The criticism left her “crying the whole way home,” Kim revealed to Vogue back in 2019.

Kourtney’s cheeky costume choice comes as the dust appears to be settling between the sisters following the highly publicized feud that’s been highlighted on their family’s reality TV show, “The Kardashians.”

If you’re caught up on the Kim-Kourtney drama saga, then you know that the two have been embroiled in a sibling rivalry for years.

The beef kicked into high gear after Kim became a creative director for Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection just months after Kourtney worked with the brand on her wedding to Barker.

The tension between the sister duo was seemingly squashed after the Poosh founder recently paid tribute to Kim for her 43rd birthday earlier this month.

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories. “The joys of sisterhood.”

She added: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”