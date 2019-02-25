Lady Gaga And Madonna Make Pop Star Peace, And All Is Suddenly Right With The World

Mad about “Green Book” winning? Think Glenn Close was snubbed? Never watching another Academy Awards again?

Luckily, this photo of Lady Gaga and Madonna full-on embracing at an Oscars after-party in Los Angeles now exists to wash away all your awards-show-related woes.

The pop icons, who’ve consistently clashed and been pitted against each other over the last decade, have apparently reached a detente, and we couldn’t be happier.

The Queen of Pop apparently invited Gaga, a newly minted Oscar winner, to her annual Oscars after-party Sunday night, where all social media posts were prohibited. Thankfully, French photographer JR was on hand to bless us all with stunning portraits of the big winners ... and Madge hard-core cozying up to Gaga.

The two have a long history of shading each other in the press, ever since Gaga stepped out onto the scene.

Madonna famously said the singer’s hit single “Born This Way” from her second album “feels reductive,” noting the sonic similarities to her own pop masterpiece “Express Yourself.”

Gaga hasn’t exactly taken the criticism lying down, launching her fair share of attacks on her pop elder in their war of words.

In a radio interview ahead of the release of her record “Joanne” in 2016, Gaga pushed back against anyone trying to lump the two together, insisting “What I do is different.”

“I wouldn’t make that comparison at all,” she said. “I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna. ... She’s a nice lady. And she’s had a fantastic, huge career. She’s the biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Madonna in a rare photo together from 2009 in New York City.

Madonna seemingly was the last to reignite the feud by sharing a throwback interview on Instagram in which she tells the camera, “If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t.”

Gaga, of course, has become infamous for repeating variations of a “100 people in a room” line numerous times this awards season, leading many to believe Madonna was once again implying Gaga is a copycat.

But through it all, the two divas have always shown a level of respect for each other’s talent and creative vision, with Gaga essentializing their love-hate as only she can.

In her Netflix documentary “Five Foot Two,” Gaga said, “I just want Madonna to fucking push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I’m a piece of shit.”