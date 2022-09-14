‘Late-Term Abortion’ Is A Phrase Politicians Made Up

When Republicans unveiled their legislation banning abortion nationwide at 15 weeks into pregnancy on Tuesday, they rolled it out with a familiar but deeply troubling phrase: “late-term abortions.”

As prevalent as the expression is, it’s a political construct that’s meaningless in a medical sense, doctors and experts on reproductive rights have said for years, and words matter when they’re being used to legislate around people’s bodies.

Advertisement

“The phrase ‘late-term abortion’ is a political buzzword, not medical terminology,” Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN in Indiana and board chair with Physicians for Reproductive Health, told HuffPost.

“Abortion bans based on gestational age are especially offensive because they are based only in ideology, not in medical science or common sense,” she continued.

Doctors only use the phrase “late-term” to refer to a pregnancy ― not an abortion ― 41 weeks after the last menstrual period, and abortion “does not occur at that gestational age,” McHugh explained. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) outlines it the same in its guide to abortion language, saying there’s “no clinical or medical significance” to the term when applied to abortions.

A so-called “late-term abortion,” meanwhile, seems to be whatever the Republican writing the bill wants it to be. Tuesday’s bill from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), titled the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” says that cutoff is at 15 weeks. But another bill Graham and other Republicans have tried to pass several times in recent years held up 20 weeks as the “late-term” cutoff. The prominent anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute, meanwhile, claims the phrase is appropriate for abortions performed starting at 13 weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., smiles before speaking during his news conference on Capitol Hill to announce a national bill on abortion restrictions in Washington on Tuesday. Bill Clark via Getty Images

It’s likely that the people behind these bans ― many of whom would like to see abortion banned at every stage of pregnancy ― aren’t actually concerned with the specifics here, but rather with the powerful imagery a phrase like “late-term abortion” invokes.

“Much of the language that is colloquially used to describe abortion or discuss health policies that impact abortion has a basis in anti-choice rhetoric and is inherently biased and inaccurate — and at the very least, is not medically appropriate,” ACOG explains in its guide.

Former President Donald Trump, for one, has repeatedly brought up “late-term abortions” during his campaign rallies, then proceeded to describe doctors “ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb, right up until the very moment of birth” ― an illustration that has no basis in reality.

Though there’s a myriad of reasons why someone might wait to seek out an abortion after the first trimester of pregnancy ― because laws in their state made the procedure complicated and time-consuming to access or because a fetal anomaly came to light, for two ― the anti-abortion movement’s language around those circumstances is nearly always stigmatizing and full of violent descriptions of a generally safe procedure.

Advertisement

“Calling a 15 or 20 week abortion ‘late term’ is another way for anti-abortion people to scare the uninformed and shame pregnant people for the decisions we make about our own bodies — so that they can get away with legislating those decisions for us,” Holly Nunn, the editorial director at Planned Parenthood, tweeted Monday. “It’s about control over us.”

Lawmakers’ descriptions of “late-term abortions” nearly always involve graphic and disturbing accounts of fetal pain, and Tuesday’s bill is no exception. Though the proposed legislation rests on the argument that there’s strong evidence from “recent medical research and analysis” that a fetus has the capacity for pain before 15 weeks of pregnancy, ACOG is unwavering in its position.