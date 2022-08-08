Lauren Boebert Compromises Herself With Badly Flawed Attack On Hunter Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shared a video of herself pacing the stage at CPAC as she ranted against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and a popular talking point in right-wing circles.
Just one problem: In a tweet with a clip of the rant, Boebert apparently wanted to call him “compromised,” but instead called him “comprised.”
Dictionary.com subtweeted Boebert with an explainer on the word:
She deleted the tweet, but the screenshots live on:
The typo caused “comprised” to trend on Twitter with comments such as these:
