Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is Song Of The Year At 2019 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X isn’t just taking his horse to the old town road: He’s taking his VMA for Song of The Year too.
On Monday, the rapper, who was nominated for a whopping nine awards at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, won the award for Song of The Year with his smash hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus over Drake’s “In My Feelings,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” and Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down.”
“This is my first award ever,” said the 20-year-old who, upon taking the stage alongside Cyrus, thanked the country star specifically: “I want to say thank you to this man for taking my career to the next level.”
Lil Nas X also hilariously unrolled a massive scroll featuring his “speech,” which was simply: “Thank you.”
Cyrus took the microphone shortly after to say he “never dreamed” he’d be standing there and thanked the fans for loving the song.
The 20-year-old has had a banner year with the song breaking the record for the longest-running streak at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with its reign for 19 consecutive weeks. “Old Town Road” has been massively successful because of its many remixes, which counted towards a single listing on the chart so long as they met specific guidelines.
Outside of Cyrus, Lil Nas X also collaborated with Diplo, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey and Korean pop group BTS on other iterations of the song.
Excitement for the artist’s win exploded on social media: