Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is Song Of The Year At 2019 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X isn’t just taking his horse to the old town road: He’s taking his VMA for Song of The Year too.

On Monday, the rapper, who was nominated for a whopping nine awards at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, won the award for Song of The Year with his smash hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus over Drake’s “In My Feelings,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” and Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down.”

“This is my first award ever,” said the 20-year-old who, upon taking the stage alongside Cyrus, thanked the country star specifically: “I want to say thank you to this man for taking my career to the next level.”

Lil Nas X also hilariously unrolled a massive scroll featuring his “speech,” which was simply: “Thank you.”