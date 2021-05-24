You can take the Republican out of her House leadership post, but you can’t take the politician out of the Republican.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ― whose condemnation of Donald Trump’s election lies made her an enemy in her own party ― showed she still has an allegiance to the GOP. (Watch the video below.)

Cheney, who was purged from House leadership this month because of her Trump criticism, suggested to Axios in an interview broadcast on HBO Sunday that she did not see a cause-and-effect between the GOP’s false cries of cheating in swing states and Republican-led voter suppression measures.

“You don’t see any linkage between Donald Trump saying the election was stolen to Republicans and all these state legislatures rushing to put in place restrictive voter laws?” journalist Jonathan Swan asked.

Cheney dodged a direct response, but Swan pressed, noting it was not a coincidence that Republicans intensified their drive against voting after critical election losses. Then Cheney went full mealy-mouth:

“Everybody should want a situation and system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don’t, shouldn’t,” she said.

A reported 45 states have moved to restrict voting after key Republican defeats in the U.S. Senate and the presidency in 2020 and 2021. In some states that clamped down on voting, including Florida, Trump and other GOP candidates prevailed.

Twitter users had words for Cheney ― and they weren’t flattering.

@LizCheney acted human for 2 seconds now people are expecting it? — The Elphaba Male (@troi44b2) May 24, 2021

Liz Cheney may deny the former guy's Big Lie, but she's all in for the Big Lie of voter fraud. She knows Republicans cannot win unless voter suppression laws are enacted. — Boomer53 (@TwoDawgies) May 24, 2021

Disinformation extraordinaire. — Lynne Lyons (@LynneLy60576081) May 24, 2021

Gop only goes so far in integrity SMH — Jtyson (@Jtyson15033511) May 24, 2021

Come on folks, let's remember a leopard never changes its spots. Liz Cheney is a dyed in the wool R.....that is never going to change. She did the right thing in dealing with 45 but that's all, let's not make a saint out of her. — Margaret Anne (@GingerBMamma) May 24, 2021

Who are the people she says should not vote? — Geraldine Connor (@gconnor1952) May 24, 2021

Jonathan exposes her hypocrisy on a grand scale. She maybe an enemy of my enemy but she’s def not my friend. — Kiki (@christinelotz) May 24, 2021

Yet folk still want to believe that she is the big kid in the gop party? She's just like the rest of them... — Stephanie (@sweetsmithie01) May 24, 2021