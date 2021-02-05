Twitter Critics Positively Giddy After Fox Drops 'Lou Dobbs Tonight'

Long-simmering Lou Dobbs detractors were over the moon Friday after his controversial Fox Business program “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was canceled.
Dobbs, a fervent Donald Trump booster, has repeatedly supported the former president’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
The cancellation was announced a day after electronic voting system company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox Corp., accusing the parent company of Fox Business Network of falsely reporting that Smartmatic rigged the election. Dobbs was named in the suit, along with Fox News personalities Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.
A Fox News Media representative said the cancellation was part of previously “planned changes” to “launch new formats as appropriate post-election.” Dobbs will not be featured on any other Fox program.
Trump issued a statement to The New York Times after the news, saying that Dobbs “is and was great.” He added: “Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”
Dobbs retweeted several comments from fans, and thanked Trump for his “kind words.”
But Dobbs’ critics were delighted. The cancellation was apparently a turning point in Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill’s life.
“Star Trek’s” Sulu, George Takei, was so moved that he penned a haiku on Twitter. And attorney George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, wrote a limerick to mark the occasion — then the re-inspired Takei extended the limerick.
And that was just the beginning.