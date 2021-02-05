Twitter Critics Positively Giddy After Fox Drops 'Lou Dobbs Tonight'

Long-simmering Lou Dobbs detractors were over the moon Friday after his controversial Fox Business program “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was canceled.

Dobbs, a fervent Donald Trump booster, has repeatedly supported the former president’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The cancellation was announced a day after electronic voting system company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox Corp., accusing the parent company of Fox Business Network of falsely reporting that Smartmatic rigged the election. Dobbs was named in the suit, along with Fox News personalities Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

A Fox News Media representative said the cancellation was part of previously “planned changes” to “launch new formats as appropriate post-election.” Dobbs will not be featured on any other Fox program.

Trump issued a statement to The New York Times after the news, saying that Dobbs “is and was great.” He added: “Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”

Dobbs retweeted several comments from fans, and thanked Trump for his “kind words.”

But Dobbs’ critics were delighted. The cancellation was apparently a turning point in Luke Skywalker Mark Hamill’s life.

None of us will ever forget where we were or what we were doing at the exact moment we heard that 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' was cancelled.

🤣😅😂🤣😅😂🤣😅😂🤣😅😂🤣😅😂🤣😅

👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9V4rYiYzpS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 6, 2021

“Star Trek’s” Sulu, George Takei, was so moved that he penned a haiku on Twitter. And attorney George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, wrote a limerick to mark the occasion — then the re-inspired Takei extended the limerick.

And that was just the beginning.

My Lou Dobbs haiku

Smartmatic sues their asses

Bye Lou Dobbs ha ha — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2021

Ok here's a limerick



There once was a man named Lou

Who said some things that weren't true

So the people he slimed

Got some lawyers and primed

A lawsuit that'll make him turn blue — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 6, 2021

Lou Dobbs peddled rumors and lies

Then Smartmatic sued his ass (no surprise)

Fox did what it must

Threw him under the bus

Now like Pence, it’s like Lord of the Flies — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2021

I am so upset about FOX canceling Lou Dobb's that I think I will not be able to sleep tonight because I WILL BE UP CELEBRATING! #LouDobbsCancelled #loudobbs — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) February 6, 2021

After tonight all of America can join me in one of my favorite pastimes - not watching Lou Dobbs on TV. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) February 6, 2021

Listen, please be considerate. I know everyone wants to dunk on Lou Dobbs right now, but please say it loud enough for everyone to hear. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2021

first they came for lou dobbs and I laughed because seriously fuck that guy pic.twitter.com/FayuNo1jk0 — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 6, 2021

Meanwhile after cancelling Lou Dobbs’ show, Fox owns “cancel culture.” — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) February 6, 2021

It's all fun and games until a Fox News host gets fired.



Then it's hilarious.#LouDobbs pic.twitter.com/JCJLhZwmYL — CK (@charley_ck14) February 6, 2021