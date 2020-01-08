Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' To Be Released

Mac Miller’s family announced via the late rapper’s social media pages that it will be releasing a new album on his behalf later this month.

On Wednesday, a statement on Miller’s Instagram said that a posthumous project, titled “Circles,” will drop on Jan. 17. Miller had been working on the album with record producer Jon Brion, who helped the family make the project public after the rapper’s death.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” his family wrote in the statement.