Mark Levin asked a question about Donald Trump’s legal woes on Sunday that many of the ex-president’s critics were eager to answer. (Watch the video below.)

“What exactly has he done to deserve this?” the Fox News host said of Trump on “Fox & Friends Sunday.”

The right-wing personality fretted amid the possibility that Trump could be indicted this week for a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said he delivered the money on Trump’s behalf to silence Daniels about her alleged affair with the president before the 2016 election. Cohen was later sentenced to prison. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is said to be closing in on charging Trump — and Trump himself said he will be arrested on Tuesday.

“How many times have they gone after this man, Donald Trump? What exactly has he done to deserve this? Why are they studying his life like they are studying an archaeological site?” Levin said of Democrats, law enforcers and other Trump opponents.

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” tried to make a case for Trump’s innocence while Twitter users rushed to reply to what one called his “tricky” question. Some noted other investigations the 2024 GOP candidate faces, including one related to Trump’s reported attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“The question should be what hasn’t he done,” one person wrote.

What has he done to deserve this?



Off the top of my head, I'd guess crimes? — Traxy (@trax123) March 19, 2023

Tricky question Mark. how about: tax fraud, election intereference, inciting violence, extortion, — Charles Gormally (@njcounsel) March 19, 2023

The question should be what hasn’t he done — Pat Fopma 🇺🇸🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@pfopma) March 19, 2023

1) falsified his disclosure report calling the payments to his two affairs legal expenses.

2) had Michael Cohen make the payments which makes it an illegal in kind campaign donation.

3) had his attorney dangle a pardon to Cohen to keep his mouth shut. — It is you… (@urfckdup) March 19, 2023

1. Committed multiple series felonies.



2. See item (1), supra. — Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) March 19, 2023

Broke the law that's what he, Wiselburg, and Michael Cohen did — 1rmouse (@IRMOUSE) March 19, 2023