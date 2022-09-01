Fox News Host Mark Levin Mocked For 'Stupidest Argument' Yet In Trump's Defense

Levin weighed in on the issue he saw with the photo, which was part of the Justice Department filing on Tuesday. The photo depicts — and covers information on — materials that include labels of “secret” and “top secret.”

Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday that the FBI “haphazardly” threw the documents on the floor and perhaps pretended the former president threw them on the ground.

But the picture of the documents placed on the floor “appears to be in keeping with standard” federal protocols for when officials document and collect materials in a search, The New York Times reported.

That information didn’t get to Levin, however, who tweeted that “spreading” documents identified as classified on the floor and taking a picture “is a grossly negligent use” of the documents.

1. It seems to me an argument should be made that spreading highly classified documents on the floor, with the covers of the documents noting that the documents are indeed classified — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 1, 2022

2. and taking a photograph even of the covers purely for gratuitous public use (i.e., for no reasonable or legal purpose), is a grossly negligent use of classified documents and the FBI should be held accountable under the Espionage Act: — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 1, 2022

Twitter users immediately slammed Levin for his take.

“It’s not that they were stolen so Mango Mussolini could show his guests secrets. No the real crime is the picture of them for evidence. I don’t for one second think these frauds believe their own bullshit but they gotta keep the grift going,” wrote Fred Wellman.

“.@marklevinshow, when I was in Congress ten yrs ago, it was cool how passionately you defended the Constitution. Now it’s pathetic how desperately you defend this criminal,” wrote former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.).

You can read more from Twitter users replying to Levin’s argument below.

Mark Levin argues that the FBI should be “held accountable” for “grossly negligent” use of classified material because it took evidentiary photos of classified documents …. but nothing should happen to Trump.



Sad that this nonsense is passed off as “legal analysis” on Fox News. https://t.co/g2Zki8lF5O — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 1, 2022

This is the stupidest argument I’ve seen on Twitter today, and that’s a high fucking bar. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 1, 2022

So why did Trump have Top Secret documents? Why did he still have them after he certified he had returned all docs per the Grand Jury Subpoena? You are such a fraud and a sellout… — Lee Kaplan (@Leeskap) September 1, 2022

it's the photos that were bad, not the guy who was hoarding them lol ok mark — house of snarks (@houseofsnarks) September 1, 2022