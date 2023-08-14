Ex-DOJ Official Thoroughly Dismantles Trump's Election Conspiracy Defenses

Mary McCord, a former top Justice Department official, shot down multiple defenses that Donald Trump and his defense team have been floating in his election conspiracy case.

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” McCord examined talking points the former president and his allies have been using against criminal charges that he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss.

They range from Trump not being responsible because he truly thought the election had been stolen to his excuse that he was “just joking around” when pressuring officials to flip the result.

McCord, a former acting head of the Justice Department’s national security division, debunked Trump’s claims that his indictment is a violation of his First Amendment rights and that he is innocent because his lawyers told him the election was fraudulent.

Federal prosecutors last week asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, to schedule the trial for January 2024.

It “would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial,” they wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies.”