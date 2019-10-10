'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Eagle And We're Knocked Over With A Feather (Spoiler Alert)

“The Masked Singer” was a no-fly zone for the Eagle on Wednesday.

The Fox masquerade competition grounded the fine-feathered celebrity, forcing him to reveal his identity after a showdown against Flower, Penguin and Fox.

Eagle’s clue package included the tidbit that he listened to other people’s stories and the declaration that “I don’t just hang out with rock stars, I am one.”

The Eagle did not soar on his songs, “I’d Do Anything For Love” and “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.”

And so The Eagle has landed ― off the show.

Here’s his unmasking.

He joins previously unmasked competitors Laila Ali (Panda), Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir (Egg) and gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (Ice Cream) in leaving the competition.