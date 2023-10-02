Matt Gaetz Files Resolution To Oust Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON ― Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday followed through on his threat to try to oust Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Gaetz announced Monday evening on the House floor that he had filed a resolution that could force a no-confidence vote in McCarthy this week.

“At this point next week, one of two things will happen: Kevin McCarthy won’t be the speaker of the House, or he’ll be the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats,” Gaetz told reporters afterward. “And I’m at peace with either result because the American people deserve to know who governs them.”

Advertisement

Gaetz claimed McCarthy has breached an agreement he struck with his fellow Republicans when he put himself forward for the speakership earlier this year.

The top grievance? That McCarthy prevented the federal government from shutting down last week when he allowed the chamber to vote on a government funding bill that passed with overwhelming support from Democrats.

Gaetz also claimed McCarthy had struck a “secret side deal” with Democrats to allow a vote on more military assistance for Ukraine.

House rules allow a single lawmaker to file a resolution declaring the speaker’s office vacant, meaning McCarthy would be stripped of his gavel if a majority of House members voted for the resolution. Because the resolution is “privileged,” according to the rules, it has to get an up-or-down vote within two days.

Advertisement

But the resolution will not necessarily get a vote. A majority of Republicans likely oppose ousting McCarthy, and it’s possible they could either get enough support from Democrats to block the resolution from the floor or get enough Democrats to support reelecting McCarthy as speaker.