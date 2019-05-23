Break out the bongos and whip up the donkey sauce, because Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri have one of the most unexpected, sweetest friendships alive. But don’t worry ― it’s alright, alright, alright if you didn’t know they were pals.

McConaughey spoke about his 15-year relationship with the Food Network star at Fieri’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication on Wednesday.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Matthew McConaughey with Guy Fieri at Guy Fieri's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony on May 22 in Hollywood, California.

He said the two met after McConaughey, a fan of Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” called up the TV host for some recommendations for an upcoming road trip. They finally met in person in Los Angeles, where they bonded over food, show business and staying true to themselves.

“This is when I met a conscientious Guy Fieri; Guy Fieri who cared about family, who cared about faith. This is when I met a guy who I could tell right away, could out-hustle a lot of people with equal talent; out-work them,” McConaughey said.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images The two joking around.

“This is when I met a guy who was not a food snob, and I want to give an applause to that, because that can happen, thank you for that,” McConaughey added. “This is a guy I met who was also curious and was dealing with some newfound fame and wanted to talk about how best to navigate it.”

After cooking food and drinking “a lot of spirits,” the two formed a bond and have stayed friends. They’ve stayed true to themselves, too.

“Authenticity,” McConaughey said as he concluded his speech. “We talked about it the first night we met, and in a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time, and that ain’t easy.”

“Congratulations, and congratulations on getting your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, brother.”

Now we just need another Food Network special from these two.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images What a pair.