Megan Fox Explains Just How She And Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on May 27, 2021. via Associated Press

The star offered more details about their plasma-drinking relationship in an interview with Glamour UK.

Fox announced the engagement ― and the blood consumption ― in an Instagram post in January. There was immediate outcry from various medical experts like Dr. Shikha Jain, a Chicago-based hematologist and oncologist. Jain told Glamour UK back in January that “It is absolutely not safe to drink other people’s blood.” The doctor added that there’s a risk of contracting a blood-borne pathogen or infection.

Now, Fox says she probably didn’t give people an accurate description of the blood-drinking process.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones’ drinking each other’s blood,” Fox told the magazine.

She said the amount of blood they drink from each other is “just a few drops,” but admitted, “We do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

The actor said she and Kelly each approach blood-drinking differently.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” Fox said, explaining that it’s part of her metaphysical practice, which also includes reading tarot cards and performing rituals around the phases of the moon. “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

On the other hand, she said Kelly is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Fox also said that Kelly, whom she began dating in 2020, is her “exact physical type” that she’s been “manifesting” since she was 4 years old.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox said. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”