Meghan Markle Crosses Off A Major First On Her Final 'Archetypes' Podcast Episode

Meghan Markle welcomed three very special guests to the final episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex invited Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow ― the first men to appear as guests on the podcast ― for a conversation that investigated “how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers.”

Advertisement

Before diving into interviews, the royal shed some light on why she included the three men ― and it had a little bit to do with a recommendation from her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan noted that the past eleven episodes of the show have “featured exclusively women’s voices,” which was “by design.”

“It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated, complex and dynamic experiences. To be heard, and to be understood,” she said. “But through that process, it also occurred to me ― and truth be told at the suggestion of my husband ― that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation.”

She said her desire to “actively include men in that conversation” led to her discussions with Cohen, Apatow and Noah.

Advertisement

Since kicking off the highly anticipated podcast on Aug. 23, Meghan has welcomed guests including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ziwe, Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey and Margaret Cho. She’s explored and examined labels like “bimbo” and the meaning behind the word “diva” alongside educators and journalists.

Four months after launching the podcast ― and after a brief pause due to the royal mourning period surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s death in September ― the duchess signed off with a message to her audience and a poem.

“We’re working on other ways to keep the conversation going but just know that as we close out this season of ‘Archetypes,’ that I thank you,” Meghan said. “Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing and it’s been fun.”

“Archetypes” is the first project from Harry and Meghan’s collaboration between Archewell Audio and Spotify. Harry and Meghan signed their deal with Spotify in Dec. 2020, just a few months after inking a massive deal with Netflix.

Advertisement

It is not clear whether “Archetypes” will have another season, but the royal couple has plenty of other content coming out in the coming weeks.