Meghan Markle Celebrates Her First Mother's Day With New Baby Photo

Here are 10 tiny reasons the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to be particularly thankful this Mother’s Day.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shared an adorable photo of their baby Archie’s bare feet and 10 small toes held over a bed of forget-me-not flowers on Sunday as several countries, including the U.S., celebrate Mother’s Day.

Adding to the post’s sentimentality, the blue flowers were the favorite of Harry’s mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today ― past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the post on the couple’s Instagram account reads. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

It included a quote from the poet Nayyirah Waheed, reading:

“my

mother

was

my first country;

the first place i ever lived.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, introduced their newborn son to the world last week at Windsor Castle in south England last week.

Though the U.K. celebrated its Mother’s Day in March, Markle, who was born and raised in the U.S., would be celebrating the day for the first time as a mother following last week’s birth of Archie.