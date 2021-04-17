Here's How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute To Prince Philip From California

Meghan Markle honored Prince Philip in her own way on Saturday, as the Duchess of Sussex was not cleared to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle.

The duchess, who is far along in her pregnancy, was unable to travel to the U.K. on the advice of her physician.

Though she couldn’t be there in person, a spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry confirmed to HuffPost that Meghan was watching the funeral from home. She also sent along a handwritten note to accompany a wreath that she and Harry commissioned for the funeral.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph on Nov. 11, 2018, in London.

Harry and Meghan chose florist and stylist Willow Crossley, whom they’ve worked with before for son Archie’s christening and their wedding reception, to design and make the wreath.

The flowers used for the wreath all signified important times, moments and virtues that Prince Philip held dear.

Included among the flowers, which were locally sourced, were the national flower of Greece, called bear’s breeches; sea holly to represent Philip’s beloved Royal Marines; and roses to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s birth month of June.

It was pictured in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral service, alongside other family wreaths:

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wreaths from members of the royal family lie against the pews during the funeral.

At the funeral, both Harry and Prince William publicly reunited for the first time in over a year.

The two remained at a distance after Harry and Meghan’s royal step back and move to California, and the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Family/YouTube Prince William, left, walks in the funeral procession near Prince Harry, right.

Harry, William and Kate were all seen speaking with each other at the conclusion of the funeral:

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were seen walking together through the grounds of Windsor Castle following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HDoWJhNUdi — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 17, 2021

Last week, both the brothers released heartfelt statements to remember their grandfather. The Duke of Cambridge called Philip “an extraordinary man” and said that he felt “lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life ― both through good times and the hardest days.”

Harry referred to the Duke of Edinburgh as “a man of service, honour and great humour” who “was authentically himself.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage,” Harry said. “And while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’”

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives, mask on, for the funeral.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince William, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence before the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Members of the royal family follow the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin before his funeral on Saturday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, is seen on the Land Rover that he had helped modify for his funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princes William (left) and Harry walk in the procession.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images Ponies pull the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage at Windsor Castle.

Leon Neal via Getty Images Prince Charles cries as he walks behind his father's coffin.

VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images The queen arrives for the service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth takes her seat.

BARNABY FOWLER via Getty Images The coffin is carried into the quire during the funeral service.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. George's Chapel during the service.

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sits alone, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, as he attends the funeral service of his grandfather.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Images of the queen and the duke are displayed on screens at Piccadilly Circus in London while the funeral is held at Windsor.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York (right) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at St George's Chapel.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Sophie, Countess of Wessex, needs a tissue.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank pictured in the pews.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall departs after the funeral.