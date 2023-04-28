What's Hot

Fox News' Harris Faulkner Fires Back At Guest Over Her 'Far Right' Claim

Running Experts Reveal The Foods They Avoid For A Poop-Free Run

Amazon’s Secret Indie Beauty Section Is Full Of Incredible Products

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

On Eve Of Coronation, Charles Is King Of A Diminished U.K.

James Corden Addresses Divided America In Final 'Late Late Show'

Seth Meyers Spots Most ‘Unnerving’ Part Of Tucker Carlson's 'Proof-Of-Life' Video

Rep. Lauren Boebert Lists What Patriots Should Be Willing To Do And... It’s Something

Late Night Hosts Sneak Into James Corden's Bedroom In 'Late Late Show' Farewell

3 Soldiers Killed After U.S. Army Helicopters Crash In Alaska

15 'Peter Pan'-Inspired Books That Even Adults Will Enjoy

20 Tweets About Kid Art That Will Make You Laugh, And 1 That Will Melt Your Heart

PoliticsMike PenceMehdi Hasan

Mehdi Hasan Exposes Mike Pence As GOP's Most Extreme 2024 Contender

The MSNBC dissected the former vice president's "mild-mannered, soft-spoken, moderate-sounding family man" image.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Thursday urged people not to be “deceived” by Mike Pence ahead of the former vice president’s potential 2024 campaign.

“This aw shucks, mild-mannered, soft-spoken, moderate-sounding family man has a political record that may be more extreme and out there” than any other GOP candidate, he said.

Hasan laid bare Pence’s extremist viewpoints on issues from abortion to climate change, warning viewers that Pence’s rhetoric “will shock you.”

Watch the full video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community