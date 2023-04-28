MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Thursday urged people not to be “deceived” by Mike Pence ahead of the former vice president’s potential 2024 campaign.
“This aw shucks, mild-mannered, soft-spoken, moderate-sounding family man has a political record that may be more extreme and out there” than any other GOP candidate, he said.
Hasan laid bare Pence’s extremist viewpoints on issues from abortion to climate change, warning viewers that Pence’s rhetoric “will shock you.”
Watch the full video here: