Twitter Users Mock Dr. Oz By Turning 'Challenge' To Dr. Fauci Into Brutal Meme

Former TV doc Mehmet Oz apparently so wants to debate Dr. Anthony Fauci that he’s releasing really thirsty videos on social media.

On Saturday, Oz, now a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, even though he’s a probable resident of New Jersey, posted a video begging the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to engage him in a debate about COVID-19.

Apparently Oz has tried repeatedly, but Fauci hasn’t responded to the offer, possibly because he doesn’t want to amplify the opinions of a man who is already known for pushing medical misinformation.

Oz tried again on Saturday.

I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him…🦗 https://t.co/3A763Mz8Pg — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 26, 2022

Fauci hasn’t responded to Oz’s debate offer, but many Twitter users did.

Many of them turned the tweet into a meme that brutally mocked Oz.

I challenged Dr. Seuss to a game of "Who actually wrote The Cat in the Hat," and still haven't heard a thing from him. https://t.co/jEqszo4tzi — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) February 27, 2022

I asked Alexander Skarsgård to marry me way back when True Blood was still on, and still haven't heard a peep. https://t.co/bd78qKi3bD — 🇺🇦Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 27, 2022

I challenged Muhammad Ali to a boxing match, and … crickets. https://t.co/OzjPJYhfqD — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) February 28, 2022

i'm still waiting to hear from steve nash about that free-throw shooting contest https://t.co/ful3dp5xTd — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) February 28, 2022

I challenged Vladimir Putin to a judo match a year ago, and I still haven’t heard from him. https://t.co/d26DTFd4TS — Kirk McElhearn (@mcelhearn) February 28, 2022

I challenged Brad Pitt to a handsome contest and still haven’t heard a thing from him https://t.co/cH93JClY1D — Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) February 28, 2022

It's been 44 days since I challenged Patrick Mahomes to a passing contest and I still haven't heard from him https://t.co/gCOvj8o5jW — Deb Amlen (@DebAmlen) February 28, 2022

I challenged Hemingway to an essay contest 44 days ago, and still haven't heard a thing from him. https://t.co/CrZwLgXm7X — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) February 28, 2022

I challenged Dr. Dre to a rap battle 44 days ago, and still haven't heard a thing from him...🦗 https://t.co/bcxlvHJF7a — Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) February 28, 2022

i challenge dr oz to a star wars trivia contest for charity and i still havent heard a thing from him https://t.co/xNXhbDIcJ6 — Seth Trueger (@MDaware) February 28, 2022

I challenge @DrOz to lick a public toilet on a cruise ship.



Okay, run along, Mehmet....go lick that toilet because I challenged you. Go. Hurry. https://t.co/R9iIqA9qLt — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 28, 2022

One person regretted not being familiar with Dr. Oz’s particular debating technique sooner.

Wait, we can just challenge our betters on Twitter and declare victory when they ignore us?



Why didn't anybody tell me? https://t.co/FLWYjca87U — Corey Hogan (@coreyhogan) February 28, 2022