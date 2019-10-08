Melania Trump Said She’s ‘Dedicated To Helping Children,’ And It Didn't Go So Well

Melania Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy ― yet again ― for her “Be Best” initiative on Monday.

In an anti-drug address at the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters to mark Red Ribbon Week, the first lady claimed her program (launched last year) is “dedicated to helping children and ensuring that we are doing all we can to take care of the next generation.”

“Whether it is showing a simple act of kindness, providing care where there is a need or teaching something valuable, ‘Be Best’ promotes the positive actions happening in our communities and around the globe, and helps children understand what it means to live healthy lives,” Trump said.

Trump’s speech focused on her program’s work to tackle the opioid abuse epidemic, alongside its mission to increase children’s well-being and online safety.

But critics on Twitter were quick to explain why they couldn’t take the initiative seriously, given the conduct of her husband, President Donald Trump﻿, and his administration:

.@FLOTUS, girl, please start by helping your husband be a good person. If that’s too heavy a lift, then just being a normal human being will do. His #BeWorst attitude + language is influencing future generations.



Oh, one more thing to tell you: Obama was born in the USA.🇺🇸 https://t.co/vZhGJsVr0A — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 7, 2019

If @FLOTUS was sincerely interested in helping future generations she wouldn’t support @realDonaldTrump as he pollutes the planet, adds a trillion dollars a year to the national debt, and cuts funding for programs that feed hungry children so he and his elite pals can do less. https://t.co/NSorgFqwwR — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) October 7, 2019

This is not a SNL skit... https://t.co/p0rJ1iDan9 — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) October 8, 2019

Visit the kids in cages with your- I. Don’t. Care. outfit again. And #bebest has gone from cyber bullying to taking care of kids. You have no self awareness. Yawn https://t.co/dg3Ch48uG8 — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) October 7, 2019

Excuse me ma'am but denying and doing nothing about climate change is already harming this generation and may just wipe out the next. Tearing children from their families and caging harms kids now. Have you apologized to the Obamas for birtherism and stealing Michelle's speech? — Delia Cummings (@firstlastsecond) October 7, 2019

so... stealing children from their parents & locking them in cages with no end in sight for their imprisonment is part of your #BeBest initiative, amirite @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP? https://t.co/Gj91KnUyf8 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 “𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐁” (⧖) (@GrrlScientist) October 7, 2019

So this administration's policy is to separate children from their families and lock them in cages. Great for child development. https://t.co/2wcXksZ1uj — Sr. Simone Campbell (@sr_simone) October 8, 2019

Why continue to promote this platform when her literal husband - the President - doesn't adhere to any of her "policies"???



News outlets need to make a choice: are they putting her words into context or are they just giving her carte blanche to spread a faux message? https://t.co/H4eYxzee5b — Alex Peterson (@alexpABC27) October 7, 2019

Brought to you by the admin who's stolen children away from parents and kept them in cages, at least 7 of whom are now dead.



But yeah, #BeBest and whatnot. https://t.co/e7ZEUAUxZg — Aymann Ismail (@aymanndotcom) October 7, 2019

She’s STILL talking about this? I assumed this initiative had been abandoned—for obvious reasons.

Show and prove, Melanie. https://t.co/4yKq1usWvo — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) October 7, 2019

Says the woman who accused Obama of being born in a foreign country. https://t.co/BBdmTbClW3 — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) October 7, 2019

This woman has clearly never met her husband. https://t.co/POvbiDKqHb — Kerry O'Malley (@TheKerryOMalley) October 8, 2019