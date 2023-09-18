Melania Trump Resurfaces With An Awkward New Sales Pitch

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Melania Trump has largely disappeared from public view lately, but she did pop up last week with an awkward sales pitch.

The former first lady is hawking Christmas ornaments ― which may seem like an odd move, given her infamous disdain for holiday decor.

While she had been in charge of setting up the White House for the holidays when Donald Trump was in office ― at times making some questionable choices ― audio from 2018 revealed how she really felt about the whole thing.

“I’m working like a, my ass off at Christmas stuff,” she said in the recordings, released by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020. “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it, right?”

Despite that, she sold Christmas ornaments last year, and is at it again this year, firing off a message on X, formerly Twitter, for her $35-$45 ornaments that include “a corresponding digital collectible.”

The pitch seems even more unusual given that she has rarely been seen in public, not appearing with her husband at any of his legal proceedings or recent campaign events.

The former president over the weekend called her a “private person” during an interview with NBC News but insisted she would join him on the campaign trail “pretty soon.”

She has also only been sporadically active on social media. She’s tweeted and retweeted about two dozen times this year, often either a holiday greeting, sales pitch or both at once.

The pitch for Christmas ornaments brought out some seasonal jeer from critics who reminded her of what she’s said about the holiday in the past:

Is it inscribed with “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration”? https://t.co/FrDEVw9Sq5 — Detox Poncho 🌻 🟧🟦🐈🌺🍸🌮🇦🇷 (@DetoxPoncho) September 14, 2023

As if you give a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations. Give me a fucking break. https://t.co/fiMZIn0jjh — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) September 14, 2023

"Who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decorations...Give me a f**cking break!" - Melania when she was First Lady.



The spectacular hypocrisy continues. — testadura (@testadurra) September 14, 2023

“I'm working ... my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Are we going to hear this again? https://t.co/MuitMDJ5LK — Arden Messing 🌻🇺🇦 (@arden_messing) September 17, 2023

Has anyone else noticed that we never see or hear from Melania, which I’m perfectly fine with, until she wants to sell “collectables” from her for-profit NFT business, USA Memorabilia? Whatever happened to her “advocacy for children?” — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) September 14, 2023

Ah, yes. Christmas time is perfect for the grift that keeps on grifting. https://t.co/pSMMNNYtYp — Mindy from StL 🟧🟦🇺🇸✌🏻🇺🇦🌻 Stop Gun Violence (@StLMindyF) September 14, 2023

"Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”--@MelaniaTrump to ex bestie @SWinstonWolkoff https://t.co/sALYxLgRrt — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 14, 2023

Also Melania Trump: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration.” — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) September 14, 2023