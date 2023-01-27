Mia Goth Slams Oscars For Snubbing Horror Films: It's 'Very Political'

Mia Goth criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following the organization’s snub of her films “X” and “Pearl” among nominated films at this year’s Oscars.

The “Infinity Pool” star called out the Academy for being “very political” in its lack of nods for her horror films – and its snubs of other notable films in the genre – during an interview with reporter Jake Hamilton this week.

“I think that it’s very political and that it’s not entirely based on the quality of a project, per se,” Goth said.

“I think there’s a lot going on there, a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations and categories that are recognized. Maybe I shouldn’t say that either but I think that’s true. I think a lot of people know that. I don’t know why.”

Goth added that a “change is necessary” and a shift should take place for more horror films to receive recognition.

“If they wanted to engage with the wider public, I think it would be of benefit, really,” she said.

Goth’s flicks aren’t the only horror movies that haven’t been recognized by the Academy in recent years.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” failed to scoop up nominations this year while other films such as “The Witch” and “Hereditary” received zero Oscars nominations in the past.

There have been exceptions in horror, however, as IndieWire noted that M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Sixth Sense” and “The Exorcist” are “one of the few” flicks from the genre to score Best Picture nominations.

“The Silence of the Lambs” took home several Oscars while “Get Out” earned Peele the award for Best Original Screenplay in 2018, as well.