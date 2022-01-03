ABC Shares Clips Of Michelle Obama On 'Black-ish' Season Premiere

ABC gave “Black-ish” fans a look at an upcoming episode guest-starring former first lady Michelle Obama.

The official Twitter account for the sitcom shared a series of clips over the weekend that showed Obama in an episode titled “That’s What Friends Are For.” The episode, which airs Tuesday, will kick off the comedy’s eighth and final season.

In one clip posted on Saturday, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) excitedly approach Obama (who plays herself) while wearing formal attire. Ruby tells the “Becoming” author: “I just love you.”

Tuesday at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, @MichelleObama meets the Johnsons in the #blackish Season Premiere. 😍 Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/uY0LI98NX9 — black-ish (@blackishabc) January 1, 2022

“Black-ish” centers around the Johnson family, and also stars Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow Johnson), Anthony Anderson (Andre Johnson), Marcus Scribner (Andre Johnson Jr.), Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson), Miles Brown (Jack Johnson) and Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson).

Ross also shared a clip of Obama’s upcoming appearance on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Don’t miss THEE [Michelle Obama] on the farewell season premiere of #blackish this Tuesday!” In the clip, Rainbow and Andre are having dinner with the former first lady as their children attempt to barge in.

ABC has been teasing Obama’s appearance for months. The network announced her guest-starring role in October, and it released photos of the premiere episode last month.