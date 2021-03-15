Michelle Obama Reveals Thoughts On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Interview

Michelle Obama weighed in Monday on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s troubling revelations about the British royal family last week.
The former first lady was asked during a conversation with “Access Hollywood” for her thoughts on the fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which aired March 7 on CBS.
“My hope is that when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said.
“Because there’s nothing more important than family.”
Obama, who was interviewed by Meghan for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, has referred to the former “Suits” actor as a friend, praising her as a “thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it” in an Instagram post at the time.
The interview dominated international news headlines last week, sending shockwaves through Buckingham Palace. The royal institution was accused of being racist, allowing toxic behavior and failing to protect or even help Meghan when she asked for it while going through a mental health crisis.
Harry said he felt he had to step back from his family in order to preserve his own mental health, as well as that of his wife and son, Archie. Though he expressed hurt toward his father, Prince Charles, about how his family was treated, he said he hoped their relationship could be repaired.
“But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” he said.