Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a national voter registration drive in an upbeat video that was released Sunday.

“We’ve only got 100 days left and we’ve got to direct every ounce of energy we have into making sure everyone we know understands the importance of their voice and their vote,” said Obama.

The election “could not be more important for the future of our country,” she added. “Every American deserves to have their voice heard. Every American deserves to have a say in the future of this country we all love.”

The message was produced by When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization Obama co-chairs which is focused on increasing voter registration and closing the race and age gap in voter participation. The group’s website directs future voters on how to register online in their state.

More than 15 million young people have turned 18 since the last presidential election. Young voters are a huge swath of the electorate, group board member Valerie Jarrett told CNN.

“Given how close elections tend to be in our country, they could have a tremendous impact on the outcome of not just the presidential race, but congressional races [and] local elections,” Jarrett said.

When We All Vote will host a “Week of Action” in late September to mobilize a network of volunteers and boost voter registration.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!