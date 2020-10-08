GOP Senator Called Fascist After Declaring The U.S. Isn't A Democracy

Utah Sen. Mike Lee spent much of Wednesday night’s debate live-tweeting and, at one point, made a particularly bold declaration: “We’re not a democracy.”

Less than an hour into the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, Lee shared his interpretation of the American government:

We’re not a democracy. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

That claim is used by Republicans not to “describe who we are, but to claim and co-opt the founding for right-wing politics — to naturalize political inequality and make it the proper order of things. What lies behind that quip, in other words, is an impulse against democratic representation,” Jamelle Bouie wrote in The New York Times last year.

The argument is based on the belief that in the United States — which is very much a democracy because the people are, in fact, responsible for electing those in power — the general concept of liberty should supersede all other political considerations.

The senator expressed this idea when he briefly elaborated in a follow-up tweet:

Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 8, 2020

Such a brazen admission only confirms what many already know: Conservative efforts to suppress voters, gerrymander districts, and skew the census are all part of a strategy to remove power from voters and concentrate it in one party, the GOP. This, critics argued, was an admission by Lee of his sympathies for fascism, which seeks the absolute rule of a one-party state.

Lee’s tweets were quickly ratioed, and many called the senator a fascist:

Wow, a US Senator openly opposing Democracy! This violates his oath and should be called out as fascist lingo. #Mikelee #traitorsinsenate https://t.co/vyQwqwOOIT — Gregory McGillivary (@WizardCat1) October 8, 2020

Authoritarianism in a nutshell. Same words said from Mussolini to Orbán. GOP has judged the time right to come out and say it. As their Leader just declared, “the gloves are off.” https://t.co/QQyGHX6tPa — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 8, 2020

Going full on fascist so early in the morning. How special. — 🏳️‍🌈NastyNEGirl 🏳️‍🌈 (@PatsGirls67) October 8, 2020

This went over my head but it’s from Mein Kampf. Fitting. And Mike Lee‘s not alone. With actions being louder than words, the position of the Republican Party in 2020 is squarely centered around fascism. Mike Lee was foolish enough to say it out loud, but all of them are all in. https://t.co/7UZdAAhtJ7 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 8, 2020

Who had @SenMikeLee on their 2020 Fascist Bingo Card? https://t.co/3hOCgMVHYT — Regina Marston for Congress - CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) October 8, 2020

Let the record reflect: Mike Lee, Senator from the great state of Utah, is a fascist. https://t.co/SU37Hzx6GF — Ryan Block (@ryan) October 8, 2020

Mike Lee seems to be a fascist. https://t.co/j5wjhI2OPM — Omri Marian (@Omri_Marian) October 8, 2020

Another fascist is taking his mask off, but this time it’s the senior US Senator from Utah.



The @GOP is a direct threat to American Democracy, and Mike Lee isn’t even pretending otherwise. https://t.co/JweODZ6e9E — You Need To Vote (@Mysterious_Andy) October 8, 2020