Miley Cyrus Shouts 'Free Britney!' During Memphis Concert

Miley Cyrus appeared to lend support to the #FreeBritney social media movement on Saturday with a shoutout during a hometown concert in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cyrus was singing her 2009 hit “Party in the USA,” which includes the lines, “That’s when the DJ dropped my favorite tune / And a Britney song was on / And a Britney song was on / And a Britney song was on.”

But Cyrus let the crowd sing the repeats while she shouted, “Free Britney!” according to USA Today.

For the people that are still not sure if Miley Cyrus said "Free Britney" rather than "Queen Britney" or "Sing with me" etc here is a clearer video (via katyalxo on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zG7o8c4Ky6 — Heidi Blair Montag (@heidibpratt) May 5, 2019

Cyrus’ comment referred to the speculation from some fans that she’s being held against her will.

Although it was not immediately clear whether Cyrus was being tongue-in-cheek, Variety noted that her comments were interpreted by those promoting the conspiracy theory as a show of support.

Last month, Spears checked into a mental health facility to help manage emotional distress caused by health issues suffered by her father, Jamie Spears.

Some fans interpreted the decision as proof Spears was being held against her will, but the singer told fans “all is well” in a video message on Instagram last month.

However, Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, may have given fuel to the #freebritney movement on Monday by filing a court document asking to be informed of all matters pertaining to the singer and the conservatorship run by her father, according to The Blast.

Sources tell the website that Lynne spoke with her daughter before filing the documents and said she just wanted to be more involved.

TMZ is reporting that Lynne Spears is worried her daughter is not getting the appropriate treatment after she read reports the singer was being held against her will and pumped with drugs she doesn’t need.