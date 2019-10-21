Miley Cyrus Tells Women 'You Don't Have To Be Gay' If You Find The Right Man

Don’t call Miley Cyrus angel, but she should probably call her publicist and start crafting a Notes app apology after her latest comments about sexuality.

The “Slide Away” singer, who came out as pansexual and genderfluid in 2015, has long been an advocate for LGBTQ rights ― she even founded the nonprofit organization Happy Hippie for homeless queer youth. And over the summer, after ending her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus embarked on a short-lived and highly publicized relationship with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

But now that she’s moved on with model and singer Cody Simpson, the Disney Channel alum apparently felt compelled to let women know that you “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.”

Cyrus directed the message at her 100 million followers on Instagram on Sunday night during a livestream with Simpson, angering many of her fans.

“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them”



“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true”



- @MileyCyrus what's good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN — • (@bljcmie) October 21, 2019

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them,” Cyrus said, while Simpson laughed along. “You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Of course, that’s not how sexuality works, and Cyrus’ comments perpetuate the damaging and false notion that queerness is a choice or a stop on a journey that eventually arrives at heterosexuality.

Her comments immediately sparked backlash from disappointed queer fans, who dragged Cyrus not only for erasing bisexuality from the conversation, but for making light of an issue she’s spoken so passionately about in the past.

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

she was joking i'm pretty sure but yeah she shouldn't have said it regardless. — ً (@tellemcyrus) October 21, 2019

Miley really had to go and say some dumb shit about being gay pic.twitter.com/wkP4LwdEi2 — ًً (@iforgiveyiew) October 21, 2019

Damn. In 30 seconds @MileyCyrus managed to burn up all goodwill she'd ever built with queer and trans people.



Not all "guys" have dicks, Miley. Thought you knew better.



You "had to be gay" because men are bad? Do you not realize what an anti-lesbian trope that is?



Gross. — James Bradford's Undead Corpse (@jamesebradford) October 21, 2019

Before her split with Hemsworth, Cyrus candidly discussed her “complex” marriage to the “Hunger Games” star and her evolving sexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” Cyrus said at the time. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

But if Cyrus’ latest comments on Instagram are an indication, Hemsworth no longer falls into her “good men” category.