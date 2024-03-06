Mitch McConnell Endorses Donald Trump For President

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday after it became clear he would soon win the amount of delegates needed to become the GOP’s presidential nominee.
“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support,” McConnell said in a statement that was first reported by The Washington Post.
In the statement, McConnell cited the passage of the 2017 tax cut bill and their confirmation of hundreds of conservative judges, including on the Supreme Court, as areas as highlights of their tenure in office.
“I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people,” McConnell said.
The Kentucky Republican slammed Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, faulting him for inciting the violent riot. Trump, in turn, hurled racist attacks against McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, and scuttled the Ukraine aid package McConnell said was urgent to stand up to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
But with Nikki Haley dropping out of the 2024 race, Republicans are looking to unite ahead of the November election. McConnell’s top priority ― some would say his guiding light ― is winning control of the Senate chamber at all costs, and disunity with the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee would harm that effort.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.