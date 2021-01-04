“Unknown” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2011 action movie stars Liam Neeson as a man who gets in a car accident and soon realizes not only does his wife not recognize him but someone appears to have stolen his identity. When he discovers assassins are after him, the man must try to figure out what’s going on.

The movie earned a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2009 movie “17 Again” earned the second-place spot. That teen comedy stars Matthew Perry as a man who wants to redo his life and magically transforms into a teenager, played by Zac Efron.

The movie earned a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. Pictures/"Unknown" "Unknown" on Netflix.

Netflix movies in the top 10 include “We Can Be Heroes,” “Death to 2020” and “The Midnight Sky.”

Notably, multiple star-studded Netflix movies from the past few weeks are nowhere to be found, including “The Prom” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” as well as the slightly older “Mank” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The recent Netflix movie “The Midnight Sky,” which George Clooney directed and starred in along with a cast including Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, did make the list this week, though.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.