GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Warns Republicans Will 'Suffer' For Strict Abortion Laws

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Wednesday the Republican Party will stumble in the 2024 elections if it pushes bans on abortion. (Watch the video below.)

Appearing on CNN’s “The Lead,” Jake Tapper asked Mace whether her party would face electoral consequences or “would suffer in the polls” for the restrictive laws.

“We suffered in 2022 and I do believe we’ll suffer in 2024 if we don’t have a message that shows compassion to women, both for women’s rights and the right to life,” Mace replied. “You can balance the two.”

Mace said that even in her conservative state, “the majority of voters would not be supportive of a six-week ban that allowed very few exceptions for a very short period of time and required women to have their rapes reported to police.”

“That’s really not going to fly with most people, whether they’re men or women,” she added.

Mace made her remarks as Tapper showed the South Carolina House on the verge of passing a bill to ban abortion at six weeks. The exceptions include rape or incest, but those claims must be backed by a police report or restraining order, she said.

“I have grave concerns as a rape victim about the reporting requirements for rape victims within this legislation,” said Mace, adding that coming forward to law enforcement was distressing for many who don’t want to “relive” the experience.

The congresswoman said she wants to extend exceptions up to 20 weeks to “make sure victims have time to process their trauma.”

“I can tell you I was horrified to tell my mother. It took me seven days to tell her what happened to me and I was a wreck,” Mace said. “And when I dropped out of school, I was suicidal for months afterward. It was a horrific experience.”

Mace has previously sounded the alarm for the GOP as the party ramps up its attacks on women’s reproductive rights.

Most abortions are now prohibited in 14 states, following the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade, The New York Times reported. Some ban abortions by six weeks, when most women don’t even know they’re pregnant. South Carolina passed a similar six-week ban in 2021 but it was struck down by the state Supreme Court.