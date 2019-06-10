The Others: Netflix has a blockbuster of an Original this week, with the release of “Murder Mystery” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. That debuts on June 14. The already-established blockbuster “Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet” also joins this week, debuting with Netflix on June 11.

And if you want to stay informed about what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.