MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday explained her relationship dynamic with her parents, who she said think President Donald Trump “belongs on Mount Rushmore.”

Wallace — who served as the White House communications director under former President George W. Bush but has now declared she is not a “practicing” Republican — told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert it means she lives “with this sort of need to understand, and understand the people who have different views about Donald Trump.”

Colbert had asked Wallace what she thought was “going on there” in the relationship between the pro-Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump attorney husband George Conway.

“I’ve got no idea,” Wallace replied.

Given the situation with her own parents, Wallace said she had “no judgment” on the Conways. “I think that if transparency is the disinfectant, they’re both sort of living their political views out loud,” she added.

Check out the clip here:

Elsewhere in the interview, Wallace explained why she branded Fox News host Laura Ingraham, former Justice Department lawyer John Yoo and lawyer Alan Dershowitz “chickenshit” after they attempted to depict war veteran Alexander Vindman (who listened in on Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukraine’s President) as unpatriotic.

“Look, my problem with that specifically and just the galling nature of that exchange was that, one, Laura Ingraham knows better,” Wallace said. “She’s a lot of things. Stupid isn’t one of them.”

“If I had any capacity for sympathy for my old party it would be so sad, it would be embarrassing. But I don’t,” she added. “I’m still a registered Republican because I can barely renew my driver’s license, let alone go down and re-register. But I’m not a practicing Republican.”

Check out that clip here: