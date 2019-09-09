NOAA Will Investigate Why Agency Supported Trump's False Dorian Claims

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s chief scientist will investigate whether the agency’s response to Donald Trump’s misleading tweets about Hurricane Dorian violated NOAA policy, according to an email obtained by the Washington Post.

In the email, acting chief scientist Craig McLean reportedly told NOAA staff he’ll investigate why the agency issued a press release corroborating false claims by Trump, who repeatedly said Alabama would be hit “much harder” by Hurricane Dorian than anticipated.

“[T]he content of this press release is very concerning as it compromises the ability of NOAA to convey life-saving information necessary to avoid substantial and specific danger to public health and safety,” McLean reportedly wrote in the email.

HuffPost In a Sept. 1 tweet, Donald Trump falsely claimed Alabama could expect to be hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

Trump’s incorrect tweet was widely panned by experts watching the storm’s path, who noted that the state of Alabama was extremely unlikely to face devastating impact from the hurricane and criticized the president for inciting fear unnecessarily. A tweet sent from the official account of the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office contradicted Trump’s claim, saying Alabama would not see “any impacts” from Hurricane Dorian.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

But the NOAA, which oversees the National Weather Service, issued an unattributed public statement on agency letterhead condemning the NWS office in Birmingham. The statement, issued Friday, said the NWS tweet “spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

NOAA/HuffPost In an unattributed statement released by the NOAA Friday, the agency seemed to corroborate the president's incorrect claims about Hurricane Dorian and the risks it posed to the state of Alabama.

Many people interpreted the statement as a government agency’s act of fealty to Trump, who had spent the previous five days desperately arguing his initial claims were correct.

In a video posted online Sept. 4, Trump even motioned to a map he or someone in the White House had doctored with a Sharpie to imply Alabama had been in the storm’s path as he claimed.

The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump during an Oval Office briefing on the status of Hurricane Dorian, in Washington, D.C.

As the NOAA’s chief scientist, McLean reportedly told staffers a specific danger arises “if the public cannot trust our information, or we debase our forecaster’s warnings and products.”