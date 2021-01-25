POLITICS

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman Not Running For Reelection

The surprise announcement creates the potential for a hotly competitive Senate race that will help shape the identity of the Republican Party after Donald Trump.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022 ― a welcome piece of news to Democrats looking to grow their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said in a statement released by his office on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 
Politics Reporter, HuffPost
