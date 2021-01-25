Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman Not Running For Reelection

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022 ― a welcome piece of news to Democrats looking to grow their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said in a statement released by his office on Monday.