Olivia Rodrigo Made A Very Clear Political Statement At Concert — And Twitter Loved It

Olivia Rodrigo demonstrated her dedication to reproductive health during her concert in St. Louis on Tuesday night.
During her show at the Enterprise Center, Rodrigo teamed with the Missouri Abortion Fund to offer fans Plan B, condoms and other information about accessing and defending abortion care in the Show-Me State.
It was a bold move for the former Disney star, as Missouri has some of the harshest laws around abortions in the nation.
Missouri’s abortion bans offer very limited exemptions for medical emergencies only. Last month, Republicans in the state moved to block proposed exemptions for cases of rape and incest.
Rodrigo’s partner, the Missouri Abortion Fund, was proud of the work it was doing and retweeted one fan’s photo from Tuesday’s concert.
“It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B,” the tweet read, along with a shoutout to Right By You, a Missouri text helpline which directs people to abortion resources.
Included with the contraceptives were little leaflets highlighting ways to help protect abortion rights.
Referencing the track “bad idea, right?” off of Rodrigo’s sophomore album “Sour,” the flyers said, “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea right.”
Online, most reacted with major praise.
She even racked up a few new fans.
And while many said the move made them love the “All-American Bitch” singer more than ever, there was criticism from anti-abortion advocates who accused her of glorifying abortion care.
Rodrigo lovers stepped in to correct any misinformation, however, reminding people that Plan B only delays or prevents an egg being fertilized and is not an abortion method.
Tuesday night’s handouts were part of the star’s Fund 4 Good initiative. Announced last month, the program promises to provide fans with access to reproductive health during her tour stops.
