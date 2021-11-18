Gosar Responds To Censure By Reposting Violent Anime Targeting Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) hasn’t learned his lesson.

Hours after he was censured by the House of Representatives Tuesday over his posting of a violent anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and threatening President Joe Biden, Gosar responded by retweeting the same offensive video that got him in trouble in the first place.

As the nation reacted to Gosar’s censure on Twitter, the representative himself reacted by retweeting and then deleting the offending video, which depicted an anime character killing Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

He then posted a meme of himself on the right-wing social media platform Gettr with the phrase “GOSAR LIFE” and the caption, “can’t keep me down,” Business Insider reported.

Paul Gosar reposted this meme of himself on GETTR just now. pic.twitter.com/mWUKIXsQXh — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 17, 2021

The meme shows the politician with a pair of digitalized black sunglasses and a gold chain, a nod to the “thug life” meme used when someone thinks they’ve been brave or edgy.

Gosar also released a video statement on Gettr ensuring his supporters that the House censure can’t stop him from voicing his opinions.

“I just got back from the floor with the Democrats, who have censured me for challenging their America Last agenda,” he said. “They should know I won’t be bullied, even if they challenge me and try to take away my America First agenda.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) waits for a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 22. via Associated Press

Gosar ended his statement by mentioning that “it’s great to be on a service that’s not going to be censored,” referring to Gettr.

“If you like cartoons, I love that. I’m looking forward to having a great discussion with you soon,” he said.

On Tuesday, Gosar became the first House member to be censured in over 10 years. The last person to be censured was Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) in 2010, over 11 ethics violations. Gosar has also been stripped of his duties on the House Committee on Oversight and the House Committee on Natural Resources.