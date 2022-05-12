The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

1
A smart litter box that you can control with an app
An interactive pet cam that dispenses treats and sends alerts
A configurable puppy gate to block off areas where your pet isn’t allowed
An automatic feeder that dispenses food on a timer
A large-capacity fountain that keeps filtered water running
An easy-to-install doggy door for self-led bathroom trips outside
An automatic and interactive rolling ball toy for cats and dogs
A durable chicken wire cloche to protect your houseplants from curious pets
A 25-pack of ultra absorbent puppy pads for bathroom accidents