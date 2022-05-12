Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Robot litter boxes, automatic feeders and pet cameras to keep an eye on your pet.

Feel better about leaving your pet at home with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PETLIBRO-Automatic-Dispenser-Desiccant-Recorder/dp/B0854HDNHN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="automatic feeder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PETLIBRO-Automatic-Dispenser-Desiccant-Recorder/dp/B0854HDNHN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">automatic feeder</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Furbo-Dog-Camera-Designed-Compatible/dp/B01FXC7JWQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="interactive pet camera" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Furbo-Dog-Camera-Designed-Compatible/dp/B01FXC7JWQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">interactive pet camera</a> that sends notifications right to your phone and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PetSafe-ScoopFree-Automatic-Cleaning-Covered/dp/B07X3XFB6K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="smart self-cleaning litter box. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PetSafe-ScoopFree-Automatic-Cleaning-Covered/dp/B07X3XFB6K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62792dd5e4b009a811c6de53%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">smart self-cleaning litter box. </a>
For many of us, our pets are like children. The hoops that we jump through to keep our fur babies their happiest and healthiest are never too many. But there are times when we have to spend long days at work or take short weekend trips away, forcing us to leave our cats and dogs at home.

This list of gadgets and products can help ensure that bathroom needs are met and meals are served right on time, even if you’re not at home. Find automatic pet feeders, cult-favorite interactive pet cameras, motion detection toys, configurable pet gates and more.

1
Amazon
A smart litter box that you can control with an app
This covered hands-free litter box has over 7,470 five-star reviews and connects with an app so that you can keep a clean litter box, no matter where you are, while also keeping track of your cat’s health and bathroom frequency. The self-cleaning detection system automatically senses when your cat uses the litter box, then a cleaning rake removes the waste and collects it into a covered trap that locks in odors. The leakproof litter trays only need to be replaced once a month and use premium crystal litter that lasts longer than conventional clay litter. You can also get a less-expensive self-cleaning version that doesn’t have app connectivity for $199.95, also on Amazon.
$269.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An interactive pet cam that dispenses treats and sends alerts
For a 160-degree view of your pet when you’re away from home, get the Furbo pet camera system. It has over 23,3000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is one of the best on the market. The Bluetooth-connective system works with an app on your phone to livestream footage of your pet in both night and day vision, and uses two-way audio so that you can interact with your pet verbally. There’s also a treat-tossing feature and an alert system that detects barking and sends a direct notification to your phone.
$169 at Amazon
3
Chewy
A configurable puppy gate to block off areas where your pet isn’t allowed
This configurable pet gate is made with furniture-grade wood and can help customize your pet’s roaming space or limit their access to places around the house while you’re not there. Using 360-degree hinges, this gate is foldable and can be positioned in any number of ways including circles and between entryways. At 30 inches tall and 80 inches wide, it’s also fixed with locking capabilities to stand study in place and has rubber feet to protect your floor from scratches.
$119.99+ at Chewy
4
Amazon
An automatic feeder that dispenses food on a timer
This programmable automatic pet feeder holds up to 4 liters of dry food and can automatically dispense between one and four meals a day. Using the LCD screen, you can schedule feedings, and a secure lock design prevents particularly tenacious pets from getting into the food receptacle while also keeping food fresh. There’s also a pre-recording voice feature so your pet can hear you call their name to let them know they are being fed.
$54.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A large-capacity fountain that keeps filtered water running
This fountain removes hair residue, chlorine and heavy metals and improves the taste of water for your pet. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and has a 2.5-liter capacity, which is pushed through a circulation system using an ultra quiet and low consumption pump. You can also choose from three different flow types like bubbling and waterfall, and the fountain comes with a rubber mat for spills and three replacement filters.
$22.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An easy-to-install doggy door for self-led bathroom trips outside
Available in four different sizes, this easy-to-install doggy door is compatible with doors made from PVC, wood, metal and paneled exterior or interiors. The plastic frame of the doggy door uses a snap-on closure for a secure fit and is paintable to match any preexisting color of your door. The door is fitted with a replaceable soft vinyl flap that has a magnetic closure to prevent debris from coming inside the house.
$31.95+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
An automatic and interactive rolling ball toy for cats and dogs
Even if you’re not at home, your pet can still have stimulating play with this motion-activated ball that begins to move once it’s touched by your pet. Meant only for hardwood floors, this ball Is USB rechargeable and covered in pet-friendly soft rubber to minimize sounds or the chance of floor scratches. There are two modes, rolling and active bouncing, and there’s also a feather attachment just for cats.
$19.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A durable chicken wire cloche to protect your houseplants from curious pets
If your cat or dog has a habit of digging into your houseplants, these chicken wire protective cloches can be a great deterrent. Made from high quality galvanized metal, this cover measures 12.5 inches tall and 16 inches in diameter.
$24.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 25-pack of ultra absorbent puppy pads for bathroom accidents
These disposable and highly absorbent puppy pads have over 131,120 five-star reviews and can be a great option for puppies or pets prone to mess while you’re away. They are composed of five layers, including a core that turns liquids into gel upon contact, a quick-dry surface and leak-proof plastic bottom. They are available in three sizes and in packs of up to 150.
$25.10+ at Amazon
