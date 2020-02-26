Pete Davidson Basically Rescinds Apology To Dan Crenshaw In Netflix Special

Pete Davidson’s scorched-earth run continues with his Netflix stand-up special. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian basically took back his apology for mocking the eye patch of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye in an Afghanistan bomb blast.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong,” Davidson said during his “Alive from New York” routine, released on Tuesday, per The Daily Beast. “It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous.”

“I kind of got forced to apologize,” Davidson added on the special, joking that he was ordered to say he was sorry “so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

Before Crenshaw got elected, Davidson joked on “SNL’s” Weekend Update in November 2018 that he was surprised Crenshaw was “a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie.” He added a dismissive “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

Davidson apologized to Crenshaw on-air in another episode. Later, after Davidson wrote on Instagram that he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore,” Crenshaw contacted the comic to offer support.

But any goodwill between the two might be erased by Davidson’s new routine.

“The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologized for, is I did make that guy famous, and a household name for no reason,” Davidson said in the special, per The Daily Beast and Page Six. “I did what Ariana Grande did for me. I sucked his dick at SNL.”

Davidson also dismissed any idea that the controversy helped Crenshaw get elected.

“That guy is a Republican with an eye patch in Texas, so it was a lock before he even started,” Davidson joked, per Page Six. “In Texas, I’m pretty sure they only have pictures, that’s how they vote.”

Davidson stirred controversy earlier this week when he bashed his “SNL” castmates for mocking him and said he wanted off the show last year.