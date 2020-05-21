Obama Photographer Recalls 'Class' Of Previous Presidents With Trump-Trolling Snap

Pete Souza slapped President Donald Trump with a highly unfavorable comparison to two of his predecessors with the latest trolling throwback snap that he shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Souza, the Obama-era White House photographer, shared an image of the Obamas taking lunch “with the Bush family after the portraits of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were unveiled at the White House in 2012.”

“Tradition. Respect. Class,” he captioned the shot. “Remember that?”

Souza posted the picture following reports that Trump will break with tradition and not host a ceremony at the White House to unveil the official presidential portrait of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Obama, meanwhile, “has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office,” according to NBC.

It would be the end of a long tradition of first-term presidents hosting their immediate predecessor at the White House to unveil an official portrait https://t.co/x2a4QmqsiF — CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2020

Souza frequently uses the images he took during his time documenting the Obama White House to throw shade at Trump.

Recently, he’s shared old pictures to call out Trump’s fumbled response to the coronavirus pandemic and promotion of the unfounded “Obamagate” conspiracy that claims Obama led attempts to sabotage Trump’s incoming administration.