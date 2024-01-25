Ex-Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Sentenced To 4 Months For Defying Jan. 6 House Subpoena

Peter Navarro, the former White House adviser for Donald Trump who helped spread lies about the 2020 election, was sentenced to four months on Thursday for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Navarro, 74, was convicted in September on two counts of contempt of Congress, refusing to give testimony and documents to the House Jan. 6 committee. The committee no longer exists after Republicans gained control of the chamber.
“They had a job to do and you made it harder,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Navarro at the sentencing. “It’s really that simple.”
The contempt of Congress charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one month in prison. Prosecutors with the Justice Department had sought six months for Navarro, saying earlier this month that he “chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law.”
Despite his attorneys saying that he would not speak during the sentencing under their advice, Navarro said that he had an “honest belief that [executive] privilege had been invoked” when he received the subpoena, adding that he was “torn.”
“All they had to do was to make one phone call to the president and his lawyers,” Navarro continued as he pointed at the prosecutors, according to Washington outlet WUSA9. “I’m just saying one thing: if they wanted information, make a phone call. That’s it.”
Navarro has previously held press conferences about his case and wrote a book about his tenure as Trump’s senior trade adviser.
The ex-aide has spoken openly about his efforts to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in the attempt to keep Trump in power. Navarro released a report that, Trump falsely said, proved it was statistically “impossible” for him to lose, referring to it in his controversial tweet that encouraged his supporters to travel to Washington for a protest on Jan. 6, 2021.
