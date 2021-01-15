Peter Navarro's White House Departure Is Already A Brutal Meme

White House staffers are packing up and moving out as President Donald Trump gets ready to vacate ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
Trump’s critics celebrated the arrival of moving boxes earlier this week, and images of White House staff moving out have been going viral on social media.
One photo, in particular, is taking on a life of its own: trade adviser and conspiracy theorist Peter Navarro leaving with a framed photo:
It wasn’t long before the image in Navarro’s hands become the target of photo editors:
