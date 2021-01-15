Peter Navarro's White House Departure Is Already A Brutal Meme

White House staffers are packing up and moving out as President Donald Trump gets ready to vacate ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Trump’s critics celebrated the arrival of moving boxes earlier this week, and images of White House staff moving out have been going viral on social media.

One photo, in particular, is taking on a life of its own: trade adviser and conspiracy theorist Peter Navarro leaving with a framed photo:

'White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.'



📷 by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/0KtzMgvrCF — Michael B. Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) January 14, 2021

It wasn’t long before the image in Navarro’s hands become the target of photo editors:

Honestly, I would want to keep this one too. pic.twitter.com/pVPwCYWWEE — Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) January 14, 2021

Peter Navarro caught looting America's memes. Shame! pic.twitter.com/RvDxfoCi0v — BT (@BTphoneXhome) January 14, 2021

The history books will look back at this period as the "Great Embarrassment." Indeed, the whole world is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/5sRB2S9qAI — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) January 14, 2021

Stealing our nation’s most precious history on their way out... https://t.co/heKV37fyLn pic.twitter.com/8AVDOIgqDJ — Petit (@RyanPetit1) January 14, 2021